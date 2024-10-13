Letter: Aria Lane housing project good for city

Sunday, October 13, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
12:33 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / FEB. 2
These are buildings at the former Saint Francis School, which closed its doors in 2019. The property was purchased by Avalon, which plans to build housing.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
I applaud Christine Camp and the Avalon Group for proposing the Aria Lane housing project in Manoa. The project will provide as many as 172 much-needed homes on 11.1 acres.
The vast majority of Oahu residents and politicians understand that our severe housing shortage contributes to high housing costs that increasingly force our local families and our workforce to move to the mainland. Out- migration has been on the rise for six years. While the Aria Lane project will not solve our housing crisis, it is a step in the right direction.
One can only hope that Manoa residents who have opposed progressive housing policy in the past will consider what is best for our community as a whole, and show their support for this much-needed project.
Leonard Lepine
Kailua
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter