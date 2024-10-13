Letter: HPD intimidating at City Council meeting

I am saddened that certain Honolulu Police Department officers were in attendance at the City Council meeting regarding a wrongful death settlement. Officers of the peace were showing support for their fellow HPD officers who shot and killed an unarmed Black man at a publicly advertised vacation rental property in Nuuanu in 2021, while the grieving white widow, Lindsay Myeni, gave tearful testimony to city officials. She begged them to help support her two young children in the aftermath of allegedly erroneous HPD actions that left keiki without their father.

This matter only exemplifies the truth behind the glaring level of intimidation, hatred and discrimination shown by HPD against Black and white residents alike. A settlement with the family is the only reasonable solution at this point.

Trust me, families around the world are changing their vacation plans from ever visiting Hawaii. I ask you, where’s the aloha?

Karyn Herrmann

Hawaii Kai

