Letter: Information can heal deep political divides

The divide between conservatives and progressives seems unbridgeable with the emotional vitriol and hatred dominating most opinions now being published in the letters section.

Both sides believe the other side to be out of their minds. While progressives despise Donald Trump’s behavior as unfitting to be president again, others believe our federal government has dangerously lost its way and is drifting steadily toward centralized Marxist governance to control our lives and restrict freedoms that we have always taken for granted. Common sense, patriotism and love of country, plus respect for the Constitution, likely gets you labeled as a “deplorable” or racist MAGA person to be shunned.

The country is in a very unhealthy and increasingly dangerous place today, and bringing people together again will require everyone to become better informed in order to correct the course we are on.

John Fernie

Kailua

