How to vote and where in Hawaii

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Stay updated on Hawaii and national elections coverage

2024 Hawaii & National Election Coverage

Hawaii residents who want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 5 general election can still register and vote, even on Election Day.

Registered voters — or those who plan to register — can begin casting their ballots when mail-in ballots are expected to arrive in voters’ mailboxes around Oct. 18.

Voters overwhelmingly prefer the convenience of voting by mail.

Only 32.3% of registered voters actually cast ballots in the Aug. 10 primary election.

But of the 271,345 people who did vote, a whopping 266,362 of them voted by mail. Only 4,983 people across the state voted in person.

Some voters have said they also appreciate that mail-in voting allows them to study up on candidates and issues at home before returning their ballots by mail.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

For people who prefer to vote in person, each county has voter service centers where people can register and vote in person ahead of Nov. 5 or on Election Day.

There are a dozen voter service centers across all major counties. Four are on Oahu at Honolulu Hale, Kapolei Hale, Kaneohe District Park and at George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park.

Workers at the voter service centers can also help people who spoil their mail-in ballots at home and give them a replacement so they can still vote.

Voter service centers are scheduled to open Oct. 22.

There are also 56 “drop box” locations for voters who don’t want to mail in their ballots.

For hours and locations of all of the voter service centers and drop boxes across the state, see Page 9 or visit bit.ly/3xAo0Rw.

For information on how to register online to vote — or verify voter registration — along with other election-­related information, such as absentee voting and getting a replacement ballot, visit elections.hawaii.gov.

The “voting” tab on the top of the Office of Elections website also includes a list of voting “Rumors vs. Facts” to clarify voting misperceptions and rumors.

Sample ballots can be viewed by visiting 808ne.ws/HIballotsample.