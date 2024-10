A small makeshift memorial was placed Saturday at the scene where a 75-year-old parking lot attendant was fatally injured Friday at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.

A 75-year-old female parking lot attendant at the Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center died of fatal injuries when she was struck at about 4:30 p.m. Friday by a vehicle just outside the hospital’s parking garage.

The driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old woman, was exiting the parking structure, attempting to turn left, when she collided with the pedestrian, police said.

The 75-year-old woman’s daughter made a plea on Stolen Stuff Hawaii’s Facebook page asking for any witnesses to the collision to come forward with information.

“Our mom’s precious life was tragically taken away after being struck by an SUV at Kaiser Moanalua Hospital,” she wrote. “We urgently seek witnesses/information/photos and video footage to help illuminate our path toward healing, understanding and peace. Any contribution would be deeply cherished.”

Police said the pedestrian had “walked into the path” of the vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene and was uninjured, police said. Police said neither speed, drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the collision. There are no crosswalks in the area where the incident occurred.

On Saturday, police were at the scene, continuing their investigation.

An arrangement of roses and bouquets of flowers were left near the site of the collision as a makeshift memorial.

Also, at about the same time of day, a group of pedestrians coming from the hospital were crossing the same area, just as vehicles leaving the parking garage were about to turn left to exit the hospital property. The pedestrians were heading toward Moanalua Road, likely to catch a bus.

A security guard who knew the parking lot attendant said that despite her age, “she was very strong,” gesturing with his two fists.

The security guard said that the late afternoon sun may have played a role in the crash.

A police sergeant with the Traffic Division’s Vehicular Homicide Section said police are not releasing all the details of the accident at this time because they do not want to taint their investigation.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity Monday, and perhaps the cause of death.

Kaiser Permanente said in a written statement: “We are deeply saddened about the tragic loss of someone who was part of our extended ‘ohana.

“The safety and well-being of our entire community is our utmost priority, and we are working with law enforcement to investigate the accident yesterday that resulted in a pedestrian being struck by a car in the roundabout fronting our hospital.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

This marks Oahu’s second nontraffic fatality this year, the same number as at this time in 2023.

Although this fatality is not counted with traffic fatalities, Hawaii is ranked No. 13 in the U.S. by a recent report by Smart Growth America “Dangerous by Design,” based on pedestrian fatalities.

More than a third of the 75 traffic-related fatalities to date this year involve pedestrians, for a total of 27, versus 19 last year, according to the Department of Transportation. On Oahu alone, 12 pedestrians have died in traffic-related deaths.