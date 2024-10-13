Program shelters domestic violence victims and their pets
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Amanda Pump, CEO of Child & Family Service, left, and Program Director Rosanna Daniel-Kanetake played with Izzy, a 6-year-old English Labrador Tuesday at a pet-friendly domestic violence shelter.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sheltering pets of domestic violence survivors helps ensure the whole family — including pets — can get the services they need heal from an abusive situation. Animal rights activists gathered Friday in front of District Court to advocate for prosecution of animal abuse cases before the statute of limitations runs out. They held signs for a 14-year-old dog named Max who was rescued but died on Aug. 12 after a lifetime of abuse by his original owner, who was charged with second- degree cruelty to animals; the case was dismissed without prejudice on Sept. 17.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Animal rights advocates gathered in front District Court Friday. Their rally included trying to get the prosecutor’s office to reopen Max’s case.