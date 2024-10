During the Hawaii basketball team’s recent skills testing, point guard Kody Williams soared to a gravity-defying 471⁄2 inches on his vertical jump.

Two years ago, the 6-foot Williams took an equally big leap of faith when he joined the guard-loaded Rainbow Warriors as a walk-on.

That move — and his hard work and smothering defense — was rewarded two weeks ago when he was awarded a scholarship during a Sunday practice.

“He deserved it,” said UH coach Eran Ganot, acknowledging Williams had met several agreed-upon benchmarks. “It was a great moment. And a great moment earned the right way, which probably made it emotional for a lot of people when it happened.”

After the surprise announcement, Williams became the center of a group hug from teammates and coaches. Later, he called his parents. “I thought it was my mom who would be crying,” Williams said.

Keith Williams, a former sprinter and pro football player, was set to walk on stage for a bodybuilding contest when he received a call from his son.

“He broke out crying when I told him,” the younger Williams said. “He was all oiled up (for the competition), and he started crying.”

“I think we were all crying,” Ganot said. “No short cuts with Kody. We always talk about this being an ‘earned’ program. And he earned it, and he deserved it, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he builds off it.”

It was a circuitous route for Williams, whose broken foot as a Wayazata High (Plymouth, Minn.) senior in 2021 reduced his college-basketball options to Division II schools. He decided to attend South Kent School, a prep academy in Connecticut, for a year.

South Kent coach Raphael Chillious spoke with John Montgomery, who was UH’s associate head coach at the time. UH’s Brad Davidson then became the main contact with Williams. “Brad felt like family from day one,” Williams said. “He was big on communicating with me, keeping everything open. I felt very included. I was going to walk on back home in Minnesota, but they didn’t say anything, and Hawaii felt like home.”

The UH coaches made it clear there would be no assurances for playing time or a scholarship. They also said they would continue to recruit guards. After arriving at Manoa in August 2022, Williams received a warm welcome from guards JoVon McClanahan, Juan Munoz and Noel Coleman.

“They gave me the blueprint,” Williams said. “They showed me how to come into a system and play. They said: ‘If you abide by the coaches and the system, you’ll be successful at the end of the day.’”

Williams aced the combine-like disciplines. “He’s ridiculously fast,” Ganot said.

But Williams also showed an ability to read screens, attack the rim, find open shooters and play aggressive defense. He was a key contributor in games against UC San Diego in 2023 and last season. McClanahan, Coleman and Munoz completed their UH eligibility in March. The ’Bows signed four guards to the 2024 recruiting class.

“They’re doing what’s best for the team,” Williams said of the additional competition. “At the end of the day, whether I’m going to pout about it or try to win a spot, it’s all love. I’m going to be competitive, too.”

Ganot said Williams met all the on-court and off-court criteria.

“Whether it’s a scholarship or playing time, he’s earned it,” Ganot said. “It’s as simple as that. … He’s one of the best athletes we’ve all ever coached. It’s the strength, the speed and quickness, his hops. At this point in his career, it would be a disservice to say that’s all it is. He’s a better basketball player, more skilled. He’s attacked his shooting. That’s what you want in our program, a guy who grows. And when he gets recognition for that, he keeps growing.”

UH men, women hold hoops events

Fans will have two opportunities to interact with the University of Hawaii basketball team this week.

>> The Rainbow Warriors will serve as host to the eighth annual Tipoff Event on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The fundraising starts at 5:30 p.m. and offers fans the opportunity to meet the ’Bows, enjoy food and beverages, and win auction items.

Kanoa Leahey of Spectrum Sports and co-host of “Let’s Talk Sports with Kanoa Leahey and Billy Hull” will be the emcee.

The program will start with drinks and a silent auction, followed by a program with players and coaches participating in a Q&A.

All proceeds from the evening will go to the men’s basketball program and will be directed toward student-athlete tuition, health and nutrition, and recruiting efforts.

Tables and tickets may be purchased online at HawaiiBasketballTipoff.com. Contact David Eichenberger at dre2@hawaii.edu for details or to register.

>> “Rainbow Madness” — a free event introducing the UH men’s and women’s basketball teams — will be Saturday in the Stan Sheriff Center. The event begins at 1 p.m.

Fans will have an opportunity to win prizes based on how their choice of players compete in a 3-point contest and skills challenge. There also will be a keiki dunk contest, free posters and an autograph session.

Co-organizer Zoar Nedd is reviving the “Midnight Ohana” events that used to launch the start of the basketball teams’ preseason training.