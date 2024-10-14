Letter: Case must back ‘We the People Amendment’

It has come to my attention that U.S. Rep. Ed Case still has not co-sponsored House Joint Resolution 54. U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda and 86 others, all Democrats, have co-sponsored this most important legislation. HJR 54 “provides that rights protected and extended by the Constitution are the rights of natural persons only.”

This amendment counters the GOP bribery legalization scheme, prohibits construing the spending of money to influence elections as free speech under the First Amendment and requires all permissible contributions and expenditures be publicly disclosed. Only a corrupt corporatist Dem or GOP grifter would oppose this most important legislation. We need to protect our country from these corporatists seeking to pollute, corrupt and undermine our democracy. Failure is not an option here.

Michael Rueli

Kaimuki

