Letter: Don’t dilute fireworks law, make it more robust

Mayor Rick Blangiardi should be enthusiastically applauded for his courage and leadership in planning to veto Bill 22 which, to my knowledge, would have made it easier for people to access fireworks. The Honolulu City Council approved this bill, going against the opposition by the Honolulu Fire Department, whose firefighters dedicate their lives to our safety. The City Council used the excuse that the current fireworks law is ineffective.

How about working to make this law more effective instead of weakening it? The use of fireworks is a well-known health and safety hazard to people and animals.

Thank you very much, Mayor Blangiardi, for supporting the health and safety of our community and for standing with the Honolulu Fire Department.

Jennifer Chiwa

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

