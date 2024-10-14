Letter: Perceived lack of IT workers not a skill issue

I believe a recent column is missing one important side of the story — the candidates’ side (“Lack of skilled workers puts American manufacturing at risk,” Star-Advertiser, Commentary, Oct. 3). The article cited a poll of global executives, 64% of whom said candidates for information technology and other tech jobs lack skills or experience. This is not entirely accurate. There is a barrier to entry many people going into IT and working folks switching careers face in Hawaii: Tech companies simply aren’t willing to train. No matter how many professional certificates you get, it doesn’t matter. And no one can afford to do three or four internships.

The Good Jobs Hawaii program gives funds to local companies and government contractors to recruit recent graduates, but the barrier is the same.

New talent isn’t lacking; it’s just not welcome and many companies don’t have a succession plan for their workforce. We’re here, but we’ve had to find other things to do with our skill sets.

Stephanie Jones

McCully

