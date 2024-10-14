Letter: Trump is the net to catch America’s liberal free fall

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Unfortunately, only Bible-believing Christian Americans can see the transparency of the liberal Democratic Party for what it is. Their party values are the opposite of Christian values: They view good as evil, and evil as good.

We live in a cancel culture where same-sex marriage is encouraged and celebrated. Homosexual and transgender individuals are presented as the norm.

As it is, America is in a free fall, plummeting morally and spiritually with no repentance in sight.

America’s future hangs in the balance: Harris/Walz for cancel culture versus Trump/Vance for traditional American family values.

Melvin Partido Sr.

Pearl City

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter