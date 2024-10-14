Letter: U.S. must get exorbitant deficit under control

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In all of the U.S. political realm, this most significant issue is seldom, if ever, seriously discussed. In fiscal year 2024, the U.S. took in $4.1 trillion and pvaid out $5.6 trillion. America needs leadership that returns itself to a constitutional republic by vastly reducing overseas military bases, significantly lowering entitlement spending and beginning to discontinue public and corporate welfare.

The government can’t even moderately slow spending. Spending will only increase because that is the chosen path to finance U.S. deficits. Money we use every day progressively loses its value, making goods and services more expensive, harder to repay debts and maintain economic stability.

History is littered with the tombstones of empires done in by profligate spending.

Gary Pardy

Haleiwa

