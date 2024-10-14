Off the news: Crime rings target Pacific island nations

International crime rings are infiltrating Pacific island nations, creating a “threat environment” that is growing at a rate faster than at any other point in history, according to a United Nations report.

Criminal organizations engaged in human trafficking, drug peddling, illegal fishing and poaching of wildlife, money laundering and cybercrime are operating in the islands, and the concern is that they may establish bases in the Pacific. Meanwhile, Australia, the U.S. — and China, a competitor for influence in the region — have stepped up Pacific policing efforts of late.