Off the news: Gun Tip Line takes aim at isle gun crimes

Whether it’ll be useful, or used, remains to be seen, but the intent for public safety is a good one. The new state Department of Law Enforcement has set up a new Gun Tip Line, where people can anonymously report illegal gun ownership or gun crimes. (Of course, call 911 if it’s an emergency.)

Tips should include “detailed information,” including the names of those with illegal guns or committing gun crimes, a location where they may be found and a description of the guns. Call or text the tip line at 808-427-4018; go online at law.hawaii.gov; or download the Saferwatch.app.