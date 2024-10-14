Elected officials and guests join union picket line
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
UNITE HERE Local 5 hotel workers at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort are in their third week of striking. Becky Vieira of Walnut Creek, Calif., a guest at the resort along with her family, signed a complaint against Hilton at the Local 5 table Friday in support of the strike.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
UNITE HERE Local 5 hotel workers rallied Friday to protest at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. The strike is now in its third week. No new bargaining sessions have been held since it began Sept. 24.
COURTESY PATTY COOPER
Patty Cooper, a visitor from Antioch, Calif., joined the UNITE HERE Local 5 picket line at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Cooper said she went down to the line to complain about the noise but decided to support workers by joining the march after she heard their story.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Becky Vieira, from Walnut Creek, Calif., who is staying at the Hilton resort, said she supports the strike and wouldn’t have arranged a vacation if she knew there was one being held there.