Keiki issues a priority for mayoral candidates in Hawaii, survey finds

A recent survey revealed that a majority of Hawaii voters believe that elected leaders should prioritize early childhood programs and support their inclusion in county budgets.

The survey, conducted by Ward Research and organized by Commit to Keiki — a nonpartisan education initiative under the Early Childhood Action Strategy collaborative — found that over 90% of Oahu and Hawaii island voters want more early childhood programs. Voters were also significantly more inclined to support candidates who pledge to prioritize child care in their county budgets.

Commit to Keiki focuses on increasing Hawaii’s investments in children up to 5 years old and their families by collaborating with elected officials and providing reliable information on related issues. Its priorities include child care and early learning, family violence prevention and early childhood mental health.

“As we approach the 2024 election, it is evident that voters are calling for elected leaders who will prioritize our youngest keiki and their families,” Kerrie Urosevich, executive director at Early Childhood Action Strategy and co-chair of the Commit to Keiki Steering Committee, said in a statement.

Urosevich highlighted that the survey findings reflect a strong voter sentiment for policies that promote the well-being of Hawaii’s youngest residents, stressing the role of early childhood programs in supporting families, strengthening communities and contributing to long-term economic success.

The survey, conducted Aug. 2-16, involved 800 registered voters from Oahu and Hawaii island, surveyed online and by telephone.

Hawaii currently ranks seventh from the bottom in state investments in children, with capacity to serve only 25% of children under 5. The lack of capacity affects parents’ and caregivers’ ability to work and children’s learning opportunities.

Additionally, family violence remains a significant issue, with the Domestic Violence Action Center reporting a 240% increase in contacts from women experiencing violence at home over the past year.

Furthermore, 58% of Hawaii’s youngest children live in families affected by adverse childhood experiences, such as family violence, substance abuse, untreated mental health issues and incarceration of a family member. Around 29,000 children under 5 in Hawaii are estimated to have unaddressed mental health needs.

One-fifth of voters said family violence prevention and providing access to publicly funded child care should be a top priority for the next elected leaders.

Over 90% of Oahu and Hawaii island voters indicated that keiki-focused programs — such as family violence prevention, early childhood mental health, child care and early learning — are critical priorities for the next elected leaders. Additionally, 80% of Hawaii island voters and 78% of Oahu voters said they would support candidates who prioritize services like publicly funded child care.

When it comes to county budgets, 77% of Hawaii island voters and 60% of Oahu voters are more likely to support candidates who commit to prioritizing child care. Between 60% and 71% of voters on both islands placed a high priority on publicly funded services like child care and family violence prevention.

Oahu voters, in particular, also emphasized public health and safety as one of their top concerns.

The report also found that Hawaii island voters were particularly supportive of candidates who prioritize publicly funded essential services like child care, as well as those who work on affordable housing projects that include on-site child care and early childhood mental health programs.

Commit to Keiki will host a Hawaii island mayoral forum today with incumbent Mayor Mitch Roth and challenger Kimo Alameda to further discuss pressing issues.