Wahine soccer plays to scoreless draw

The Hawaii women’s soccer team played to a scoreless draw against UC Irvine on Sunday at Irvine, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine (9-6-1, 5-0-1 Big West) had their seven-match winning streak snapped, but set a program record by extending their unbeaten streak to eight games.

Hawaii has 16 points, which is two ahead of second-place UC Santa Barbara in the conference standings.

Kennedy Justin made three saves for the Rainbow Wahine, while Ashley Naylor had one for the Anteaters (4-6-4, 2-2-2).