HAWAII

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive lineman: Came off the bench and made two tackles in the loss to the Steelers, one of them a 5-yard loss of Najee Harris. He had only one tackle in the first five games of his NFL career but has entered the defensive line rotation the last two games. He is one of 12 players from the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft to see the field.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Sealed the win over the Titans with a 57-yard coffin corner punt to the 3-yard line with Indianapolis up by three points with 22 seconds left. He booted the ball five times for an average of 54.2 yards with one touchback and three of them inside the 20. He also served as holder for Matt Gay’s two field goals and two extra points.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Made his 50th NFL start at linebacker in the loss to the Texans and was second on the team with seven tackles, four of them solo and one of the assisted tackles coming on a punt return.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started in the win over the Broncos and led the team with 10 tackles, six of them solo, with a sack and a pass defended. He was also whistled for delay of game. His sack of Bo Nix in the third quarter was the first of his career, he is the fourth Red Raider to earn an NFL sack, joining Hau‘oli Kikaha (8), Ma‘ake Kemoeatu (5) and Al Afalava (2).

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Minnesota had a bye this week and will play Detroit next week. Grugier-Hill played only 13 defensive snaps last week.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive lineman: Was declared inactive for the win over Washington. He missed Thursday’s practice with a back issue and was limited on Friday and was listed as questionable. He has played seven snaps on special teams in two games of his rookie campaign.

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Came off the bench but didn’t make a tackle in the loss to the Bengals. Muasau has been a regular on the special teams units but hasn’t found a role on defense since starting in his NFL debut in Week 1.

PUNAHOU

>> Kaimi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Missed a field goal in the win over the Patriots, going wide right from 40 yards. He did convert kicks from 39 and 46 yards as well as five extra points. He kicked off eight times with three of them into the end zone and two touchbacks. He was honored with his second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award before the game, the fourth of his career.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Caught two of his three targets for 36 yards in the win over the Giants with a long of 29 on third and 12 and less than 3 minutes left. His three targets were his fewest since week two.

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Started in the loss to the Lions, making two tackles in the first quarter before leaving the game with an injury but returned to play in the second half. It was his third start in five games in his career but he hasn’t started in successive weeks yet.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Was declared inactive with a hamstring injury in the win over the Raiders, the first time he has missed a game in his brief NFL career. His replacement in the starting lineup, Jeremiah Moon, had one assisted tackle and blocked a punt.

>> Marcus Mariota, Commanders quarterback: Was active but didn’t play in the loss to the Ravens as starter Jayden Daniels took every snap. Mariota hasn’t played in back-to-back games since 2022 with the Falcons.

>> Roman Wilson, Steelers receiver: Made his NFL debut in the win over the Raiders and took five snaps but didn’t have a pass thrown to him. George Pickens led the receivers in snaps, followed by Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin and Scotty Miller with 14. He is the 122nd player born in Hawaii to play in the NFL and 20th Crusader, the first Saint Louis receiver to make the big show since Kaipo McGuire with the Colts in 1997.

WAIANAE

>> Kana‘i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Came off the bench to play special teams in the loss to the Steelers, but did not have a tackle. He did not have an injury designation for the first time since injuring his calf two weeks ago.

Injured reserve

Nate Herbig (Saint Louis), Steelers; Tua Tagovailoa (Saint Louis), Dolphins; DeForest Buckner (Punahou), Colts; Netane Muti (Leilehua), Lions.

Practice squad

Keith Kirkwood (Hawaii), Ravens; Kohl Levao (Hawaii), Jets; Jordan Murray (Hawaii), Cardinals.