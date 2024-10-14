Warriors still have a lot of work to do to fix their problems

It is halftime of the University of Hawaii football team’s 12-game regular season, but there is no break.

After falling to Boise State 28-7, the Rainbow Warriors (2-4 overall, 0-2 in Mountain West) are preparing for this coming Saturday’s nonconference road game against Washington State. Here are some concerns:

>> The Warriors are 129th among 133 FBS teams in penalties per game (9.00) and 127th in penalty yards assessed (83.83 average).

Against Boise State, quarterback Brayden Schager absorbed needless hits when two runs totaling 46 yards were negated because of holding penalties.

In six games, the offense has committed 31 of the 52 penalties that were accepted. (Opponents declined two other penalties against UH). Nine of the offense’s penalties were assessed on first down, increasing the degree of difficulty of drives.

While the 11 false starts are the biggest transgressions, the nine holding penalties also are troubling.

Some of the rulings have been questionable. On first-and-10 from the Boise State 18, right guard Kuao Peihopa was whistled for a holding violation despite applying only a quick tag on the defender. Defensive tackle Ezra Evaimalo was ejected for targeting on a play in which he neither launched nor led with the crown of his helmet.

Sam Houston’s defensive players were mimicking Schager’s cadence — a no-no in rules of fair play — to induce three false starts. After Schager was thrown to the turf after the whistle, center Sergio Muasau was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after asking the referee what he saw on the takedown.

But the Warriors also have made cranium-scratching decisions. With Boise State punting from its end zone, the Warriors sent Isreal Solomon for the block attempt. Solomon, who was added to the active roster two weeks ago, was called for roughing punter Taren Schive, extending the Broncos’ drive. On the play following a UH timeout, the Warriors were called for a false start. Against UCLA, UH was penalized for holding on a punt that returner Tylan Hines fair caught.

>> The Warriors acknowledge sacks are a collective breakdowns — blocking the blitzers, winning single-coverage routes, finding the pocket’s cushion — but the numbers are becoming alarming. The Warriors are 128th in sacks allowed, averaging 3.5 per game.

They have been sacked 13 times in two Mountain West games, including eight times by Boise State, while facing dominant pass rushers. San Diego State’s Trey White is the national leader with 11 sacks in six games. He sacked Schager three times. Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein, who is seventh in the FBS with 6.5 sacks, was voted the league’s preseason defensive player of the year.

Even when avoiding sacks, Schager has absorbed seven late hits that resulted in three roughing-the-passer penalties and four personal fouls. San Diego State was flagged four times for late hits on Schager.

>> Despite rushes accounting for 33.2% of the plays, the Warriors’ ground game ranks 127th nationally at 80.5 yards per game. Landon Sims is listed as the Warriors’ top rusher with 160 yards on 39 carries. But discounting sacks, Schager has gained 225 yards. He averages 4.9 yards on scrambles and keepers.