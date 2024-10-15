Letter: Thanks to Ed Case for backing Alzheimer’s acts

On behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association, I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to U.S. Rep. Ed Case for his unwavering support in passing the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act (AAIA) and the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA), both of which were recently signed into law.

These landmark measures will ensure continued federal investment in Alzheimer’s research, treatment and public health initiatives. The AAIA strengthens efforts to hold the National Institutes of Health accountable for the use of more than $3.8 billion in Alzheimer’s research funding, while the reauthorization of NAPA extends critical national plans that have already led to significant breakthroughs, including a sevenfold increase in research funding since 2011.

Congressman Case’s leadership on these issues means we are one step closer to advancing treatments, improving care for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s, and ultimately finding a cure. We deeply appreciate his commitment to this cause.

Girard Perone

Advocate, Alzheimer’s Association

