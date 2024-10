Local 5 member and Hilton Hawaiian Village worker Cynthia Mondala, left, yells into a megaphone on Sept. 24 during a strike and picket outside the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Hawaii’s disorderly conduct statute prohibits making unreasonable noise in public. Where are the rights of the homeowners living within three blocks of the hotel workers who are picketing in Waikiki? They can be quiet and picket without the bull horns, drums and sirens going off from 7 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. The rights of the landowners living and walking in this neighborhood are being impinged.

The situation is not good for my well-being. My pets are sensitive to this noise and it’s an unbearable harassment for them. If everyone keeps telling us they have the right to picket, do the laws need to be changed in favor of homeowners just trying to have a nice day? I’m sure the people picketing wouldn’t want this type of noise going on all day in their own neighborhoods.

Jerry Bransford

Waikiki

