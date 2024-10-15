Off the news: General election ballots arrive this week

The time has come. General election ballots are expected to hit voter mailboxes Friday, or thereabouts — this week, in any case. Most Hawaii voters use these mailed ballots, but the in-person experience will start Oct. 22 at voter service centers.

Even those who are not registered have no worries. They can handle that online anytime (elections.hawaii.gov/register-to-vote/registration) or when they vote at the voter service centers, even on Election Day, Nov. 5. Old-school voters can register on paper, but those forms are due Oct. 28.

What’s missing? A good excuse to sit out this, or any, election. Be sure to vote.