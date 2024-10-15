Off the news: UH regents to meet presidential finalists

The full University of Hawaii Board of Regents will meet and question the top two finalists for the next UH president on Wednesday, capping a series of forums with the candidates that introduced them to hundreds of people across four islands. A decision could come any time after that.

Julian Vasquez Heilig, currently provost and vice president of academic affairs at Western Michigan University; and Wendy Hensel, executive vice chancellor and university provost for The City University of New York, are up for consideration.