A Quick Fix(e)

Prix-fixe menus are becoming more popular — and it’s easy to see why. They take the guesswork out of ordering, and you can try some of the eatery’s bestselling dishes. Check out these selections:

Artizen By MW

To celebrate its seventh anniversary, Artizen by MW (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 102) is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu that’s available for all of October.

It includes a choice of salad, soup or appetizer (green salad with an Asian twist, kalua pig and Nozawa corn chowder, or fried calamari and baby tako); a choice of entree (Ludovico Farms chicken piccata, pipikaula smash burger, Artizen oxtail soup, baked miso salmon or Artizen mixed plate), and choice of dessert (Artizen seventh anniversary chocolate cake, pumpkin crunch or strawberry shortcake).

Call 808-524-0499 or visit artizenbymw.com.

Azure Waikiki

New chef de cuisine Jose Reyes recently launched a new tasting menu at Azure Waikiki (2259 Kalakaua Ave.) in at The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort Waikiki. The menu features innovative dishes that highlight local flavors and seasonal ingredients.

The first course includes a Caesar salad or Portabello and Nopales. Then, choose from aged Hamakua mushroom, ahi tiradito Nikkei or a trio of seafood (uni, king crab and abalone in wasabi panna cotta). The third course features a choice of green soup, sake Spanish octopus, or tomato and amaebi. For the fourth course, choose from barley aged steak with potato au gratin; opakapaka; lamb with polenta; lobster with Swiss chard; or mole. End with almond chile cake with popcorn creme anglaise or a sundae (choice of uni or vanilla ice cream with foie gras cream or chocolate sauce) for dessert.

Visit azurewaikiki.com.

Kapa Hale

The autumn dinner tasting menu is now available at Kapa Hale (4614 Kilauea Ave. Ste. 102). The three-course prix-fixe menu changes seasonally.

Start with the V is for Vegetable Trio (chilled Ho Farms butternut squash soup, samosa with curried potato and Big Island kalo croquette). Then, select your entree — choose from butternut squash pasta, salmon with yuzu potato and maple mustard sauce, or crispy lichen with roasted apple and wasabi ponzu. End with dessert (choice of matcha cake with mascarpone, blackberry and macadamia nut brittle, or mini Kahala Shuffle). The latter is a Kahlua mud pie with Kona coffee syrup.

Call 808-888-2060 for visit kapahale.com.

Leila Kaimuki

This recently opened Moroccan restaurant (1108 12th Ave.) features a three-course tasting menu. Begin with the Seven Salads — an assortment of dips and spreads — that are served with housemade zaatar flatbread. Enjoy a second course of charred cabbage. The third course is portioned for two people. Choose from short rib, lamb meshoui, Mediterranean branzino or roasted cauliflower.

Visit leilahnl.com.

Moani Waikiki

Moani Waikiki’s (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 312) popular prix fixe menu includes a pupu, salad, entree and dessert. Start with Pele’s prawns or the bao burger. Then, opt for a tofu salad with miso yuzu dressing or the Waikiki Caesar with bubu arare and furikake. Entree options include a choice of miso salmon with braised bok choy or Moani moco with fried rice. End the meal with a cheesecake topped with berry drizzle for dessert.

Call 808-466-2629.

Stripsteak A Michael Mina Restaurant

A new, affordable three-course pau hana tasting menu is available at StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 330).

The first course features a choice of heirloom tomatoes and nectarines, Waipoli mixed greens salad or truffle-miso soup. Then, choose from a 7-ounce skirt steak, Ora King salmon or herb-roasted jidori chicken. End with a choice of Basque-style cheesecake or sorbet (strawberry-guava, mango or haupia).

Call 808-896-2545 or visit stripsteakwaikiki.com.

Threadfin Bistro

Threadfin Bistro’s (1016 Kapahulu Ave. Ste. 140) three-course menu changes monthly. For October, guests can begin with a starter choice of a caramelized onion tart or fatty salmon crudo; Kona kampahci or washugyu steak for an entree; and a chef’s choice dessert.

Call 808-692-2562 or visit threadfinbistro.com.

Yakitori Hachibei

Yakitori Hachibei (20 N. Hotel St.) offers a special omakase hour daily from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

This special menu includes nine courses, such as Okinawan sweet potato salad, local corn karaage, pickled celery, chef’s choice fresh seafood, chef’s choice skewer, chicken breast and sukiyaki skewer with egg yolk.

The contents of the course menu are subject to change.

Call 808-369-0088 or follow the biz on Instagram (@yakitorihachibei_hawaii).