A world of flavor

It seems like more eateries serving Indian cuisine have popped up around town — I’ve been to two different ones in the past week. Check out these flavorful options:

A new hidden gem

Namaste Indian and Nepalese Cuisine (1778 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 213) recently opened in Discovery Bay Center. Start with steamed momo chicken dumplings ($8.99) and samosa chana chat ($10.99), a popular Indian street food.

Signature dishes include the house special ($19.99) — choice of chicken tikka masala or butter chicken marinated in yogurt and spices — saag paneer ($17.99) and lamb seekh kabab ($20.99).

Call 808-941-5111 or visit namasterestauranthi.com.

An oasis in kaimuki

Himalayan Kitchen (1137 11th Ave.) is a popular destination for authentic Nepali and Indian cuisine. Start with popular appetizers like himchuli chat ($8.95), a flavorful mix of black-eyed peas, lentils, cucumber, yogurt and spices.

Signature dishes include butter chicken ($16.95), lamb madras ($19.95) and mix tandoori ($21.95), which features a combo of chicken tikka, lamb, fish and shrimp that are charbroiled in a tandoori oven. (Tip: If the weather is nice, opt for the outdoor seating.)

Call 808-735-1122 or visit himalayankitchenhawaii.com.

This kitchen just expanded

Kamana Kitchen (760 Palani Ave.) recently opened its second location in the Kapahulu neighborhood. Its original location is on Bishop Street. Dishes are made using traditional, homemade recipes.

Popular dishes include veg samosas ($7.95), samosa chat ($9.95), chicken tikka masala ($19.45), lamb saag ($19.95) — lamb, spinach, herbs and spices — and chicken vindaloo ($15.95), which features the chef’s preparation of boneless chicken and diced potatoes in a hot-sour vinegary sauce.

No meal is complete without housemade naan, available in flavors like garlic cheese ($6.45), butter ($3.95) and peshwari ($5.95), which is stuffed with almond and raisins.

Visit newkamanakitchen.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).