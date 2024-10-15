An ‘Eve’-ning to remember

Eve Ala Moana, Hawaii’s newest premier nightlife destination, is holding its grand opening at the former Vintage Cave location at Ala Moana Center on Oct. 18.

The biz is owned and operated by Ho Suk Lee, Hoku Lee and Chef Bo Pathammavong of Uncle Bo’s Group, and is the fifth restaurant the corporation has opened.

Eve promises an elevated nightlife scene with European-inspired decor, a Las Vegas mixology culture and local art, including artwork by renowned muralist Kamea Hadar.

It’s also the perfect space for private events.

The biz will be open from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays for those 23 and up.

There is a $25 cover charge for those entering from 10 p.m. VIP tables should be reserved in advance online at evealamoana.com. Call 808-308-3716.

Culinary collaboration

Istanbul Hawaii mother-and-daughter chefs Ahu Hettema and Nili Yildirim launch their inaugural Guest Chef Series: 1001 Nights Under Na Hoku on Oct. 29.

The exclusive dining series, which will continue throughout next year, invites the country’s top chefs to Honolulu to present specially curated multi-course menus served family-style, with optional wine and cocktail pairings.

Patrons are in for a treat, as the renowned guest chef lineup includes chef Dylan Patel of Chicago’s acclaimed avec (part of the James Beard award-winning One Off Hospitality) on Oct. 29; James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Black of Grey Sweater and Perle Mesta (restaurants in Oklahoma) on Nov. 14; and James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree chef Zachary Engel of Michelin-starred Galit in Chicago on March 21.

Visit istanbulhawaii.com.

Everyday I’m ‘trufflin’

Margotto Hawaii recently debuted its Margot To-Go — a truffle burger and fries — which is primarily available via Uber Eats.

The truffle burger features a juicy pork and beef patty, layered with cheddar cheese and nestled on a pillowy bun. The burger’s flavors are enhanced with a side of truffle sauce and a small spoonful of Kai’s Magic Spice — a piquant Kona coffee-based seasoning exclusively blended for Margotto Hawaii by local biz Kaiulani Spices.

Accompanying the burger are Margotto’s crispy truffle fries, which are tossed in truffle oil and Hawaiian sea salt.

The 5-ounce burger combo is available for $27.88, while a larger 8-ounce burger set goes for $32.88.

Visit margotto-hawaii.com.

Recipes for ohana

Chef Sam Choy’s will release his new book, Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Family Recipes this month. The book consists of memorable dishes he and co-host John Veneri have curated on their KHON2 show Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen.

The premise of the show is for Choy to visit ohana in their homes across Hawaii and demonstrate how to prepare unique and delicious meals using whatever was in their fridge and pantry. He also visited well-known figures as well, including pro-surfer Kelly Slater, sumo legend Konishiki and Gov. Josh Green.

The book includes bonus recipes presented by Aloha Shoyu, National Kidney Foundation and others.

Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Family Recipes is available for preorder now for $24.95 at mutualpublishing.com. It will be sold throughout retail stores across Hawaii later this month.

Spooky season

Consolidated Theatres recently debuted its limited-time Halloween-inspired menu, which is available now through Oct. 31.

Moviegoers can indulge in the Cookies and Scream Milkshake ($9) at all Consolidated Theatres locations. The orange Oreo milkshake is topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a whole Oreo cookie.

Exclusive to Olino and Mililani theaters is the blood orange margarita ($12), which is served in a salt-rimmed glass and boasts gold tequila, blood orange syrup, orange juice, lime juice and Sprite, and garnished with an orange wheel.

Meanwhile, a Black Lagoon mocktail ($9) can be found at Olino, Mililani, Kahala and Ward theaters. The libation showcases muddled blackberries with simple syrup, shaken with lemon juice and Ritual Zero Proof whisky, and garnished with a blackberry.

Head over to Olino, Mililani or Kahala to indulge in fried chicken wings — five crispy chicken wings in the following flavors: Korean fried chicken, spicy gochujang, sweet and spicy barbecue, and lemon pepper. Each order includes a complimentary dipping sauce and guests can add fries or rice for $1 more at Olino and Mililani.

Visit consolidatedtheatres.com.

A Delicious deal

Texas de Brazil is offering its happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. for a limited time through Nov. 21.

Patrons can get 50% off the entire menu, which includes the salad bar, all-you-can-eat meats, and all cocktails, liquor, beer and wine — many bottles of wine are also available for half-off as well.

The eatery’s salad bar features more than 50 items, including its cheese and charcuterie, couscous, pickled vegetables and more. Meanwhile, hot food options run the gamut with lobster bisque, sauteed mushrooms, potato au gratin and more.

Find menu items, including chicken breast wrapped in bacon, filet mignon wrapped in bacon, Parmesan-crusted pork loin, beef ribs, barbecued pork ribs, Parmesan drummettes, flank steak and more.

Happy hour seating is available at the bar and the select seating area on a first-come, first-served basis.

Follow @texasdebrazilhawaii on Instagram.