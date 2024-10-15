‘Pasta’-tively tasty
Oct. 17 celebrates all things noodles for National Pasta Day. Whether you crave tagliatelle, fusilli or spaghetti, check out these options:
Mad Bene
This pizza and pasta spot is known for its Italian-American cuisine. If you’re craving pasta, check out popular options like linguine scampi ($25), carbonara ($22), and spaghetti and meatballs ($22). Pappardelle Bolognese ($22) is a customer favorite, since it features a savory ragu, but the tartufo al tagliatelle ($26) — porcini, truffle, cremini, garlic and cream — is not one to be overlooked.
Kapolei Commons
4450 Kapolei Pkwy. Ste. 540, Kapolei
808-744-7400
madbene.com
Instagram: @mad.bene
Kapa Hale
One of the seasonal entree choices at Kapa Hale is perfect for fall. It’s part of the three-course autumn dinner menu ($69). But it’s so good we wish it were part of the regular rotation. “U BUTTERNUT SQUASH my heart” features fresh tagliatelle, Ho Farms butternut squash, spinach, basil and Parmesan.
4614 Kilauea Ave. Ste. 102, Honolulu
808-888-2060
kapahale.com
Instagram: @4614kapahale
Noe
Located in Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, Noe offers Southern Italian cuisine in a contemporary atmosphere. Its pastas are housemade and feature options like rigatoni Bolognese ($31), Noe’s signature tagliatelle ($38) and bucatini carbonara ($32).
If you want a little of everything, try Chef Ryo’s Tasting Menu ($135), which features a rotating selection of four courses. A recent selection included king crab pasta, made with creste di gallo, saffron, spinach, zucchini, king crab, olive oil and garlic sauce.
Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina
92-1001 Olani St., Kapolei
808-679-3347
fourseasons.com/oahu/dining/restaurants/noe
Taormina Sicilian Cuisine
This elegant eatery is known for its authentic Southern Sicilian fare. Choose from a variety of bestsellers, including Nero “Frutti di Mare” ($42), granchio ($36) — fresh spaghetti with crab meat, lightly spiced with tomato cream — and truffle carbonara “Tartufo Fresco” (market price). The latter is an indulgent choice, as it comprises fresh fettuccine with mixed mushrooms, pancetta, a poached egg and shaved seasonal truffles.
Waikiki Beach Walk
227 Lewers St., Honolulu
808-926-5050
taorminarestaurant.com
Instagram: @taorminasiciliancuisine