Slice of life

Back in the day, people may have listened for that nostalgic tune that announced the neighborhood ice cream truck was near — but now they keep their eyes peeled for Slice Cream Truck.

This modern ice cream first opened two years ago when Slice by HB Baking owner/pastry chef Heather Lukela and her husband, David, were looking to expand their business and decided an ice cream truck would be the perfect solution.

“We are the only (ice cream) truck in Hawaii that creates and sells their own product,” says David. “Most trucks buy their product from a vendor and lack the craft quality we can achieve.”

Slice Cream Truck is best known for its cutie pies, which are cup versions of the business’s beloved ice cream pies. Bestselling flavors include strawberry shortcake ($8) — strawberry and birthday cake ice cream on a sugar cookie crust and topped with white chocolate Fruity Pebbles — and Snuggy Bear ($8). The latter is David’s favorite and features coffee almond fudge and English toffee ice cream, salted milk crumble and an Oreo cookie crust.

“It’s the pie that started this business and will always be near and dear to my heart,” he says.

Another popular treat is newer to the menu: the Ramune pop float ($5) comprises Ramune sherbet, sweet cream and Pop Rocks.

Also new is Slice Cream Truck’s mystery scoops ($3). The biz writes the names of various flavors on the bottom of cups and presents them to customers to choose blindly.

“We wanted to offer something cost-effective to mahalo the people,” says David. “It’s really fun to see our guests’ reaction to their selections.”

While it still offers catering and private events, the truck no longer has a static location and has pivoted to supporting events that benefit students.

“Supporting our community is one of our core values,” he says. “My favorite thing (about the business) is the community and the connections. Our community has been so supportive and we deeply appreciate everyone that helped us over the last five years. We do it for you!”

Follow @slicecreamtruck on Instagram for the latest updates.

Slice Cream Truck

Call: 808-202-8601

Instagram: @slicecreamtruck

How to order: In person only; call for catering and event inquiries

How to pay: Cash and credit cards accepted