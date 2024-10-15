Slurp up this soup

Miyeok guk is a seaweed soup consumed on birthdays in Korea. It is also the first meal served to many new moms after delivering a baby.

The soup is believed to help with postpartum recovery by providing vital nutrients for breastfeeding and restoring strength.

Children grow up eating seaweed soup on their birthdays to honor their mothers’ efforts to bring them into the world. It is a touching gesture that is important in Korean culture.

Outside of birthdays, it is a nutrient-packed comfort food that may be slurped down on its own, or enjoyed with a scoop of rice.

Miyeok Guk

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce dried wakame seaweed (miyeok)

• 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 5 cloves garlic, finely minced

• 2 tablespoons mushroom seasoning, dissolved in 1 cup water (or substitute miso)

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 8 cups water

• 1 block soft tofu, cut into small cubes

• 1 tablespoon sesame oil

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• Salt, to taste

Directions:

Place seaweed in water to rehydrate for 15 minutes, until soft. Scoop seaweed out of the water instead of draining the water, as impurities or sand sometimes sink to the bottom. Slice; set aside.

Combine seaweed and oil in an 8-quart pot. Heat pot to medium-high and saute seaweed about 10 minutes, until dry and fluffy. This step removes the seaweed smell.

Add garlic; saute 3 minutes.

Add water with mushroom seasoning or miso, and soy sauce.

Bring to a boil; add tofu, sesame oil and pepper. Season with a pinch of salt at a time, to taste. Simmer 5 minutes, then turn off heat. Serve with a scoop of rice, if desired.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 14 ounces tofu and not including salt to taste): 120 calories, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 1650 mg sodium, 6 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 10 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.