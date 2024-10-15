On the Move: Amber Ramos

Sea Life Park Hawaii has named Amber Ramos as curator. Ramos started at Sea Life Park as an intern in 2005, and her experience in marine life care includes 18 years at the Navy Marine Mammal Program in San Diego, the LA Zoo and The Seas at Epcot. She also teaches animal care and training courses at Unity University and the University of Edinburgh.

