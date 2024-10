Public hearings are being held as state regulators consider a request by Hawai‘i Gas to raise rates by about 19% in some areas. A Hawai‘i Gas sign is shown at its Kamakee Street location.

Public hearings are underway for state regulators to consider a request by Hawaii’s only gas utility to raise rates by 17.7% on average statewide.

Hawai‘i Gas wants to adjust rates that range from a 19.4% hike on Oahu to a 13.2% decrease on Lanai in an overall effort to bolster annual revenue by $24.3 million, which the company said would cover operational and maintenance costs that have gone up significantly since its last rate increase in 2018.

The company filed its rate adjustment application in July with the state Public Utilities Commission, and the PUC encourages customers to participate in public hearings or send written comments that can help the commission make a decision.

The state Division of Consumer Advocacy also encourages public participation.

“Attending the public hearings or submitting your comments ensures your voice is heard and your concerns are considered,” Michael Angelo, state consumer advocate and executive director of the division at the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, said Monday in a statement. “Together, we can ensure that the final decision reflects the needs and interests of everyone across the state.”

In 2017, Hawai‘i Gas sought a 14.6% average statewide increase, and the PUC approved an 8.4% hike.

Hawai‘i Gas said its new proposed average rate hike is equivalent to about 2.5% annual increases since the last time it sought higher rates.

“Regular investments in operational infrastructure are essential to ensuring the safety and reliability of our gas manufacture and distribution system, as well as to provide our customers with the highest level of service,” Alicia Moy, company president and CEO, said in a July statement announcing the requested increase. “Like many other local businesses, we’ve been affected by inflation and market forces resulting in higher operational costs. We’ve been working hard to keep necessary rate increases to modest levels when compared to inflation over the same time period, while still making prudent investments to support safety, reliability, systems improvements and our clean and renewable energy initiatives aligned with the state’s climate goals.”

Hawai‘i Gas has roughly 36,000 customers on Oahu, Hawaii island, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Lanai.

Most of these service areas would have relatively small rate changes under the company’s proposal in contrast with the double-­digit changes sought for Oahu and Lanai.

The company proposes a 0.4% decrease on Hawaii island, a 4.9% decrease on Kauai, a 3.0% increase on Maui and a 5.2% increase on Molokai.

Hawai‘i Gas said differences by island include equity considerations in addition to costs.

Customers of the gas utility are typically those who are served by the company’s underground gas pipeline. The cost of fuel, which fluctuates and is passed to customers without a markup, is not affected by a general rate adjustment.

Any changes approved by the PUC are not expected to go into effect until mid-2025 at the earliest.

Two online meetings — one for Kauai and one for Molokai — have already taken place, and one for Lanai is scheduled for today. A second online meeting is scheduled for Kauai on Oct. 29. Meetings for Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island either in person, online or both are scheduled for between Thursday and Oct. 29.

A list of meetings can be found at 808ne.ws/gasco.

Written comments can be sent via email, online or by mail and should reference Docket No. 2024-0158 and include the author’s name and the entity or organization they represent, if any.

Addresses for written submissions are puc@hawaii.gov and hpuc.my.site.com/cdms/s/consumers/public-comments, and Hawaii Public Utilities Commission, 465 S. King St. No. 103, Honolulu, HI 96813.

More information, including the Hawai‘i Gas rate adjustment application, can be found at puc.hawaii.gov.