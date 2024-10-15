Prep Football Top 10: Campbell gets all but 1 vote for No. 1

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Campbell collected 16 of 17 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 this week.

The Sabers routed Waipahu 55-18 and are 7-0 overall. They were a unanimous pick by coaches and media last week, but one voter broke rank this time and tagged Kahuku at No. 1.

Three-time defending state champion Kahuku edged Kapolei 17-7 and will host Campbell on Saturday in a crucial OIA Open Division matchup.

ILH Open scenario

Punahou’s 25-13 win over Kamehameha on Saturday opened up a new set of scenarios for all three ILH Open teams.

At 1-0 in the second round, Punahou can clinch the round by beating Saint Louis (0-1) on Saturday. That would knock Kamehameha (1-1) out of contention, and Punahou and Saint Louis would later meet for the ILH Open title.

According to the ILH, if Saint Louis beats Punahou, all three teams will close round two at 1-1. A card draw will determine which team gets a bye, and a tiebreaker playoff round will ensue. In the case that first-round winner Saint Louis gets the bye, the Kamehameha-Punahou winner would play Saint Louis not just for the second round, but for the league crown.

If Saint Louis does not get the bye, the Crusaders would play the other team that does not receive a bye, then play the bye team for the title. If Saint Louis does not get the bye and loses, the winner plays the bye team and the winner of that game would play Saint Louis for the ILH championship.

Sites will be determined later.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Oct. 14, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Campbell (7-0, 4-0 OIA Open) (16) 167 1

> def. Waipahu, 55-18

> next: at No. 3 Kahuku, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

2. Mililani (7-1, 3-1 OIA Open) 147 2

> def. Farrington, 20-14 (OT)

> next: at No. 4 Kapolei, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

3. Kahuku (6-3, 3-1 OIA Open) (1) 140 3

> def. Kapolei, 17-7

> next: vs. No. 1 Campbell, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

4. (tie) Kapolei (5-2, 2-2 OIA Open) 95 4-t

> lost to Kahuku, 17-7

> next: vs. No. 2 Mililani, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

4. (tie) Punahou (3-4, 1-2 ILH Open) 95 7

> def. Kamehameha, 25-13

> next: vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

4. (tie) Saint Louis (4-3, 2-1 ILH Open) 95 6

> bye

> next: vs. No. 4 Punahou, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

7. Kamehameha (5-3, 2-2 ILH Open) 84 4-t

> lost to Punahou, 25-13

> next: bye

8. Konawaena (7-2, 7-0 BIIF) 43 8

> def. Waiakea, 68-0

> next: vs. Keaau, Friday, 7 p.m.

9. Damien (8-1, 6-0 ILH D-I) 33 9

> def. Kamehameha I-AA, 28-20

> next: at ‘Iolani, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

10. Farrington (3-5, 0-4 OIA Open) 23 10

> lost to Mililani, 20-14 (OT)

> next: at Waipahu, Friday, 6:30 p.m.