Prep Volleyball Top 10: ‘Iolani unanimous No. 1 for fifth straight week

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

‘Iolani is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 for a fifth week in a row.

The Raiders received all eight first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. It is the fourth consecutive week they are a unanimous No. 1. They posted wins over Mid-Pacific and Kamehameha in double-elimination playoff action last week. Kamehameha, which remains at No. 3, made it tough on ‘Iolani before falling 21-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14.

Mid-Pacific jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 after rallying past Punahou 22-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-10 to stay alive. The Owls play at Kamehameha tonight. The MPI-Kamehameha winner plays at ‘Iolani on Thursday.

The OIA playoffs begin on Wednesday. The OIA West regular season closed with a three-way tie at the top. Kapolei received the top seed and Campbell is the second seed. Both have first-round byes. Third seed Mililani hosts Kaiser.

Quarterfinal matches are on Thursday. Quarterfinal winners will earn state-tournament berths. The OIA has five spots in the 12-team field at the New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I state championships (Oct. 28, Oct. 31-Nov. 2).

The D-II state championships are on Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The state tournament finals are scheduled at BYU-Hawaii’s Cannon Activities Center.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Oct. 14, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (21-5, 9-0 ILH regular season, 2-0 playoffs) (8) 80 1

> def. No. 3 Kamehameha 21-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14

> next: vs. Kamehameha/Mid-Pacific, Thursday

2. Moanalua (22-4, 9-0 OIA) 69 2

> def. Kalaheo 25-12, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15

> next: vs. Nanakuli-Roosevelt winner, Thursday, 7 p.m.

3. Kamehameha (11-7, 5-4 ILH reg. season, 1-1 playoffs) 62 3

> lost at No. 1 ‘Iolani 21-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14

> next: vs. No. 6 Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

4. Baldwin (18-3, 12-0 MIL reg. season) 59 4

> def. KS-Maui 25-10, 25-10, 25-17

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Monday, Lahainaluna gym, 5 p.m.

5. KS-Hawaii (20-7, 14-0 BIIF) 43 6

> bye

> next: at Ka‘u, Wednesday

6. Mid-Pacific (13-14, 0-9 ILH reg. season, 1-1 playoffs) 38 10

> won at No. 5 Punahou 22-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-10

> next: at No. 3 Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

7. Punahou (8-12, 4-5 ILH reg. season, 0-2 playoffs) 35 5

> lost to No. 10 Mid-Pacific 22-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-10

8. Hawaii Baptist (12-7, 9-1 ILH D-II) 19 7

> lost to Le Jardin 25-22, 25-16, 25-17

> next: bye

9. Kahuku (12-5, 9-1 OIA) 17 8

> won at McKinley 25-14, 25-9, 25-9

> next: vs. Mililani-Kaiser winner, Thursday, Kapolei gym, 5:30 p.m.

10. Mililani (9-1 OIA) 12 9

> def. Waipahu 25-17, 25-12, 25-19

> next: vs. Kaiser, Wednesday, 7 p.m.