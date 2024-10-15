Prep Volleyball Top 10: ‘Iolani unanimous No. 1 for fifth straight week

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
‘Iolani is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 for a fifth week in a row.
The Raiders received all eight first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. It is the fourth consecutive week they are a unanimous No. 1. They posted wins over Mid-Pacific and Kamehameha in double-elimination playoff action last week. Kamehameha, which remains at No. 3, made it tough on ‘Iolani before falling 21-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14.
Mid-Pacific jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 after rallying past Punahou 22-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-10 to stay alive. The Owls play at Kamehameha tonight. The MPI-Kamehameha winner plays at ‘Iolani on Thursday.
The OIA playoffs begin on Wednesday. The OIA West regular season closed with a three-way tie at the top. Kapolei received the top seed and Campbell is the second seed. Both have first-round byes. Third seed Mililani hosts Kaiser.
Quarterfinal matches are on Thursday. Quarterfinal winners will earn state-tournament berths. The OIA has five spots in the 12-team field at the New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I state championships (Oct. 28, Oct. 31-Nov. 2).
The D-II state championships are on Oct. 31-Nov. 2.
The state tournament finals are scheduled at BYU-Hawaii’s Cannon Activities Center.
Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10
Monday, Oct. 14, 2024
Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW
1. ‘Iolani (21-5, 9-0 ILH regular season, 2-0 playoffs) (8) 80 1
> def. No. 3 Kamehameha 21-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14
> next: vs. Kamehameha/Mid-Pacific, Thursday
2. Moanalua (22-4, 9-0 OIA) 69 2
> def. Kalaheo 25-12, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15
> next: vs. Nanakuli-Roosevelt winner, Thursday, 7 p.m.
3. Kamehameha (11-7, 5-4 ILH reg. season, 1-1 playoffs) 62 3
> lost at No. 1 ‘Iolani 21-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14
> next: vs. No. 6 Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
4. Baldwin (18-3, 12-0 MIL reg. season) 59 4
> def. KS-Maui 25-10, 25-10, 25-17
> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Monday, Lahainaluna gym, 5 p.m.
5. KS-Hawaii (20-7, 14-0 BIIF) 43 6
> bye
> next: at Ka‘u, Wednesday
6. Mid-Pacific (13-14, 0-9 ILH reg. season, 1-1 playoffs) 38 10
> won at No. 5 Punahou 22-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-10
> next: at No. 3 Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
7. Punahou (8-12, 4-5 ILH reg. season, 0-2 playoffs) 35 5
> lost to No. 10 Mid-Pacific 22-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-10
8. Hawaii Baptist (12-7, 9-1 ILH D-II) 19 7
> lost to Le Jardin 25-22, 25-16, 25-17
> next: bye
9. Kahuku (12-5, 9-1 OIA) 17 8
> won at McKinley 25-14, 25-9, 25-9
> next: vs. Mililani-Kaiser winner, Thursday, Kapolei gym, 5:30 p.m.
10. Mililani (9-1 OIA) 12 9
> def. Waipahu 25-17, 25-12, 25-19
> next: vs. Kaiser, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Also receiving votes: Kapolei 4, Le Jardin 2.