Scoreboard – October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
80°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
10:56 p.m.
Calendar
Today
BOWLING
ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.
SOCCER
PacWest: Menlo vs. Hawaii Hilo, men at 12:30 p.m.; women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls: Varsity I Tournament, semifinal elimination, Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou I-AA at ‘Iolani I-AA, 6 p.m.
OIA Division II girls: Tournament, first round, Kailua vs. Waianae, 5:30 p.m.; Waipahu vs. Farrington, to follow. Matches at Farrington.
OIA White Division I girls: Tournament. Final at Kalani, Moanalua/Mililani winner vs. Kapolei/Kahuku winner, to follow 5:30 p.m. JV D-I match.
OIA White Division I girls: Tournament. Final at Aiea, Anuenue/Waipahu winner vs. Pearl City/Castle winner, to follow 5:30 p.m. JV D-II match.
WATER POLO
ILH boys: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity I-AA, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.
OIA Division I girls: Tournament, first round. At Kalaheo: Roosevelt vs. Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Kalaheo, to follow. At Mililani: Waialua vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Mililani, to follow.
OIA Division II girls: Tournament, semifinals, Kailua/Waianae winner vs. Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Waipahu/Farrington winner vs. Pearl City, to follow. Matches at Pearl City.
ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
AVCA/TARAFLEX 2024
Division II Poll
School Points Rec. Prev.
1. Tampa [41] 1,162 10-0 1
2. MSU Denver [2] 1,107 14-1 2
3. Nebraska-Kearney [1] 1,068 19-0 3
4. Ferris State 996 17-0 4
5. St. Cloud State 969 14-2 5
6. Cal Poly Pomona [3] 876 14-1 8
7. SW Minnesota State 869 17-1 7
8. Wayne State (NE) 860 14-3 6
9. West Texas A&M 790 13-3 9
10. Chaminade 756 15-4 10
11. Missouri-St. Louis 699 13-2 12
12. Concordia-St. Paul 670 13-4 13
13. Central Oklahoma 598 18-1 11
14. Angelo State 573 15-2 14
15. Grand Valley State 532 15-1 15
16. Point Loma 466 14-0 17
17. Colorado Mesa 448 13-3 16
18. Lynn 353 13-1 19
19. Quincy 273 16-1 22
20. Cal State L.A. 211 10-5 18
21. Barry 196 10-1 23
22. San Francisco State 130 13-3 NR
23. Northern State 113 11-4 21
24. Minnesota Duluth 99 9-7 20
25. Dallas Baptist 62 11-5 NR
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Nova Southeastern 54; Central Washington 52; Missouri Western 47; Hillsdale 46; West Florida 43; Cal State San Bernardino 34; Washburn 26; Wingate 20; Lenoir-Rhyne 16; Minnesota State 9; Simon Fraser 6
Golf
Hawaii State Junior Golf
Association
Maui Junior Championship
At Wailea Blue Golf Course
Boys 11-12
Daniel Cho 77-83—160
Jason Uno 78-83—161
Kyle Trudell 85-89—174
Boys 13-14
Taylor George 78-70—148
Lakota Lee 73-75—148
Ethan Nakatsukasa 76-76—152
Boys 15-18
Jordan Takai 71-70—141
Renner Chumley 70-73—143
Casey Johansen 74-75—149
Girls 13-14
Hazel Peters 75-75—150
Olivia Schmidt 77-81—158
Megan George 79-82—161
Girls 15-18
Kate Nakaoka 71-71—142
Mia Nakaoka 75-74—149
Jacey Kage 71-78—149
FOOTBALL
Mountain West Conference
Conf. All PF PA Recent Results
Boise St. 2-0 5-1 281 157 W 28-7 at Hawaii
UNLV 2-0 5-1 272 133 W 50-34 at Utah State
Colorado St. 1-0 3-3 136 177 W 31-24 vs. San Jose State
San Diego St. 2-0 3-3 130 136 W 27-24 at Wyoming
San Jose St. 2-1 4-2 201 157 L 31-24 at Colorado State
Fresno St. 1-1 3-3 173 165 L 25-17 vs. Washington State
New Mexico 1-1 2-4 212 256 W 52-37 vs. Air Force
Wyoming 1-1 1-5 106 189 L 27-24 vs. San Diego State
Nevada 0-1 3-4 191 190 W 42-37 vs. Oregon State
Hawaii 0-2 2-4 128 123 L 28-7 vs. Boise State
Air Force 0-3 1-5 94 171 L 52-37 at New Mexico
Utah St. 0-2 1-5 150 257 L 50-34 vs. UNLV