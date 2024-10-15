Scoreboard – October 15, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

PacWest: Menlo vs. Hawaii Hilo, men at 12:30 p.m.; women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity I Tournament, semifinal elimination, Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou I-AA at ‘Iolani I-AA, 6 p.m.

OIA Division II girls: Tournament, first round, Kailua vs. Waianae, 5:30 p.m.; Waipahu vs. Farrington, to follow. Matches at Farrington.

OIA White Division I girls: Tournament. Final at Kalani, Moanalua/Mililani winner vs. Kapolei/Kahuku winner, to follow 5:30 p.m. JV D-I match.

OIA White Division I girls: Tournament. Final at Aiea, Anuenue/Waipahu winner vs. Pearl City/Castle winner, to follow 5:30 p.m. JV D-II match.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity I-AA, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Division I girls: Tournament, first round. At Kalaheo: Roosevelt vs. Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Kalaheo, to follow. At Mililani: Waialua vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Mililani, to follow.

OIA Division II girls: Tournament, semifinals, Kailua/Waianae winner vs. Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Waipahu/Farrington winner vs. Pearl City, to follow. Matches at Pearl City.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

AVCA/TARAFLEX 2024

Division II Poll

School Points Rec. Prev.

1. Tampa [41] 1,162 10-0 1

2. MSU Denver [2] 1,107 14-1 2

3. Nebraska-Kearney [1] 1,068 19-0 3

4. Ferris State 996 17-0 4

5. St. Cloud State 969 14-2 5

6. Cal Poly Pomona [3] 876 14-1 8

7. SW Minnesota State 869 17-1 7

8. Wayne State (NE) 860 14-3 6

9. West Texas A&M 790 13-3 9

10. Chaminade 756 15-4 10

11. Missouri-St. Louis 699 13-2 12

12. Concordia-St. Paul 670 13-4 13

13. Central Oklahoma 598 18-1 11

14. Angelo State 573 15-2 14

15. Grand Valley State 532 15-1 15

16. Point Loma 466 14-0 17

17. Colorado Mesa 448 13-3 16

18. Lynn 353 13-1 19

19. Quincy 273 16-1 22

20. Cal State L.A. 211 10-5 18

21. Barry 196 10-1 23

22. San Francisco State 130 13-3 NR

23. Northern State 113 11-4 21

24. Minnesota Duluth 99 9-7 20

25. Dallas Baptist 62 11-5 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Nova Southeastern 54; Central Washington 52; Missouri Western 47; Hillsdale 46; West Florida 43; Cal State San Bernardino 34; Washburn 26; Wingate 20; Lenoir-Rhyne 16; Minnesota State 9; Simon Fraser 6

Golf

Hawaii State Junior Golf

Association

Maui Junior Championship

At Wailea Blue Golf Course

Boys 11-12

Daniel Cho 77-83—160

Jason Uno 78-83—161

Kyle Trudell 85-89—174

Boys 13-14

Taylor George 78-70—148

Lakota Lee 73-75—148

Ethan Nakatsukasa 76-76—152

Boys 15-18

Jordan Takai 71-70—141

Renner Chumley 70-73—143

Casey Johansen 74-75—149

Girls 13-14

Hazel Peters 75-75—150

Olivia Schmidt 77-81—158

Megan George 79-82—161

Girls 15-18

Kate Nakaoka 71-71—142

Mia Nakaoka 75-74—149

Jacey Kage 71-78—149

FOOTBALL

Mountain West Conference

Conf. All PF PA Recent Results

Boise St. 2-0 5-1 281 157 W 28-7 at Hawaii

UNLV 2-0 5-1 272 133 W 50-34 at Utah State

Colorado St. 1-0 3-3 136 177 W 31-24 vs. San Jose State

San Diego St. 2-0 3-3 130 136 W 27-24 at Wyoming

San Jose St. 2-1 4-2 201 157 L 31-24 at Colorado State

Fresno St. 1-1 3-3 173 165 L 25-17 vs. Washington State

New Mexico 1-1 2-4 212 256 W 52-37 vs. Air Force

Wyoming 1-1 1-5 106 189 L 27-24 vs. San Diego State

Nevada 0-1 3-4 191 190 W 42-37 vs. Oregon State

Hawaii 0-2 2-4 128 123 L 28-7 vs. Boise State

Air Force 0-3 1-5 94 171 L 52-37 at New Mexico

Utah St. 0-2 1-5 150 257 L 50-34 vs. UNLV