Column: Carbon cashback bill a win-win for isles

Climate scientists have long been warning us that the climate crisis will lead to more frequent and more intense natural disasters. Hurricanes like Helene and Milton are tragic examples that verify their statements.

As the Earth warms, the conditions necessary for hurricanes, such as warm ocean water and warm air, become more prevalent. Warmer waters and warmer air not only increase the likelihood of hurricanes but also make them more powerful.

Hurricanes typically develop in tropical regions, near the equator, where the Earth’s rotational motion helps develop them. Unfortunately, Hawaii is within this zone and could be increasingly vulnerable to them. While scientists cannot predict the exact time and place that all the necessary conditions for a hurricane will align, the climate crisis makes such an event more likely.

Hurricanes are known for their destructive winds, but their intense rainfall and subsequent flooding are even more deadly. Warmer air can hold more moisture, meaning that as temperatures rise, storms can discharge significantly more rain.

The global temperature has already increased by about 2 C (3.5 F) due to human-induced greenhouse gas emissions, primarily from burning fossil fuels. For every 1 C increase in temperature, the atmosphere can hold 7% more water vapor, which significantly increases the risk of deadly flooding.

The threats posed by the climate crisis are increasing, so taking action to reduce our vulnerability to such disasters is imperative. At the same time, we must tackle the root cause of the climate crisis: greenhouse gas emissions. This requires global action to reduce emissions across all sectors of the economy.

Hawaii can play a role in this effort through the implementation of effective policies such as the carbon cashback bill.

This bill, which will be reintroduced in 2025, is the only piece of legislation recently considered by the state Legislature that would significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the economy, while providing financial support to families.

The bill works by putting a price on fossil fuels, which are the primary contributors to the climate crisis. This fee ensures that fossil fuel consumption more accurately reflects its environmental cost, helping to reduce both demand and emissions.

The current pricing of fossil fuels is artificially low because the federal government has been subsidizing them for more than 100 years. No wonder they have been integrated into the economy. However, now we know that fossil fuels must be replaced with clean, renewable energy.

In addition to pricing, the bill also includes a climate rebate, funded by the revenues from the fossil fuel fee. Every Hawaii resident will be eligible for a share of this rebate, with children receiving half a share. In most cases, the rebate will more than offset the increased costs resulting from the fee. The math works out because tourists would pay into the system but not receive the rebate.

Studies of fossil fuel pricing policies consistently show that they are effective in reducing consumption and emissions. Furthermore, a study of more than 1,500 climate policies concludes that pricing fossil fuels is the only policy that strengthens other climate policies. By supporting carbon cashback, Hawaii can reduce its reliance on fossil fuels while promoting a cleaner, safer future.

Hawaii, like many regions, faces growing risks from climate change. It is essential that the Legislature pass the carbon cashback bill in 2025. By taking this step, we can reduce emissions, support residents through climate rebates and contribute to a safer global future. Now is the time to act.

John Kawamoto is a former legislative analyst and an advocate for the environment.