A Palestinian man stands next to a destroyed vehicle at the site of an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Monday.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Why is the U.S. so invested in protecting Israel? America is sometimes the only country backing some of Israel’s aggressive actions.

We are on the brink of another major explosion of armed aggression in the Middle East, and Israel, with U.S. support, is the major player. Are we once again involved at all costs? I think that’s a question we should be asking ourselves.

I have begun by accessing some books and articles about the creation of the state of Israel and America’s support. You should, too.

Clyde Morita

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter