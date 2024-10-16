Letter: From Skyline to tourism, isles in sad state of affairs

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Why don’t you ask this Big Q question: “How many people want to see more money put into a rail that won’t even go to Ala Moana Center?”

How many people are actually riding Skyline? The eyesore is costing money that could be used for the homeless population problem.

It’s no wonder that tourists are vacationing at cheaper destinations that do not have a high charge for rooms, a third-rate airport and the potential of getting stabbed or mugged.

Hawaii is really broken, full of incompetent lawmakers that can’t even decide on what to do with the rusted stadium. Why make a bigger stadium when the University of Hawaii football team is a joke?

No wonder people are moving away. Homes and condos are bought by nonresidents, hedge funds and businesses, then remain vacant until they can be sold for a profit. Sad.

Wendy Mansho

Salt Lake

