Letter: Slow-to-act city turns eyes to e-bike problem

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Here we go again, the borderline incompetent Honolulu Department of Transportation Services has finally decided to form a group to study e-bikes long after it’s been a problem for years. What is wrong with our government? How do the same officials get elected over and over with such little oversight or performance review?

Homelessness, overbuilding, roosters, monster homes, noise enforcement and now e-bikes. Our city doesn’t begin to address these issues until they’ve been problems for years.

The DTS and Director Roger Morton, in particular, have shown remarkable ineptitude. While the rail debacle speaks for itself, there is also a lack of timed lights and green thoroughfares, standard in cities half our size. Meanwhile, Oahu citizens sit at red lights, one empty intersection after another.

The lack of resolution regarding e-bikes is almost predictable, but the lack of enforcement is absolutely predictable. We deserve better.

Pat Kelly

Kaimuki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter