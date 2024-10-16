Letter: Trump’s behavior must be stopped with election

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Each of us is born into this world with a specific nature. This nature drives us to behave in particular ways. If this behavior is free to express itself, it becomes acceptable and persists long into the future.

Stop Donald Trump’s behavior now or prepare to live with it long into the future.

Stann Reiziss

Kailua

