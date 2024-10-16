Off the news: Upgrades expected for Hilo airport runway

More than $7.4 million in state funds has been released to start assessing work to bring Hilo International Airport’s main runway up to snuff. Once determined whether the runway needs rehabilitation or replacement, federal money is expected to cover the $162 million projected cost.

Here’s hoping the Hilo work happens before runway problems arise: $49.6 million from the Biden administration’s infrastructure program and $15 million from the fed’s Airport Improvement Program were awarded this year to rehabilitate Kona International Airport’s runway, where cracking has forced multiple runway closures. The Kona project is slated to begin Nov. 1.