Kalani High’s Silver is named Hawaii State Teacher of the Year
Kalani High School teacher Bryan Silver, center, was congratulated by Gov. Josh Green, right, after being announced the 2025 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year during a ceremony Tuesday at Washington Place.
The Hawaii State Teacher of the Year was chosen from 16 educators, some of them shown below, across all statewide school districts.
Leilehua High School’s Jackie Freitas, 2024 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year, spoke Tuesday at the ceremony to announce the 2025 award.