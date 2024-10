Hawaii’s Akira Jacobs went to the hoop against Cal State Northridge’s Bryan Ndjonga on March 6.

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is predicted to finish seventh in the 11-school Big West this coming season, according to polling of the conference’s head coaches.

Last year, the Rainbow Warriors were picked to finish third. The ’Bows finished fourth with an 11-9 Big West record.

Through “the years I’ve never been too high or low on preseason rankings,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “It’s really hard to predict every year, especially this year … because of the new faces. Nobody’s more of a blueprint right now for new faces than us. Losing your top six scorers puts you in position where on paper you can be ranked where you’re ranked on the preseason (poll). More than anything, I’m excited because when the rankings come out, it means the season’s closer.”

The ’Bows return five letterwinners, including guard Tom Beattie and Olympic wing Akira Jacobs, and two redshirts. Newcomers include transfers Tanner Christensen (Utah Tech), Marcus Greene (Houston Christian), Gytis Nemeiksa (Xavier) and Jerome Palm (Valparaiso).

Defending regular-season champion UC Irvine was picked first. The Anteaters received eight first-place votes and 92 points.

UC Santa Barbara was second with 85 points, followed by UC San Diego and UC Riverside. UC San Diego completed its transition phase from Division II and is eligible to compete for the league’s title.

2024-25 Big West Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. UC Irvine – 92 (8)

2. UC Santa Barbara – 85 (2)

3. UC San Diego – 77

4. UC Riverside – 75 (1)

5. UC Davis – 67

6. CSUN – 57

7. Hawai’i – 46

8. Long Beach State – 39

9. Cal State Bakersfield – 28

10. Cal State Fullerton – 22

11. Cal Poly – 11

Big West Preseason Team

Barrington Hargress So. G UCR

Justin Hohn Gr. G UCI

Ty Johnson Sr. G UCD

Keonte Jones Sr. F CSUN

Stephan Swenson Gr. G UCSB

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones Sr. G/F UCSD