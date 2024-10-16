Hawaii Grown notebook: Former prep stars shine on the field, the pitch, the court

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Mililani ran for a touchdown in Saturday’s 32-31 win over Ohio State in Eugene, Ore. His 27-yard scoring run gave the Ducks a 29-28 lead in the fourth quarter.

Despite being in a hospital for three days prior to the game, Rice Owls wide receiver Matt Sykes of Saint Louis caught the game-winning TD with four seconds left against Texas-San Antonio.

DIVISION I FOOTBALL

>> Julius Buelow (Kapolei), Mississippi: Started on the offensive line and led the Bulldogs to 421 yards of offense, 337 in the air, in a 29-26 loss to Louisiana State.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oregon: Threw for 341 yards and two touchdown and added 32 yards and a score on the ground in a 32-31 win over Ohio State, completing five of his six passes on the winning drive. Gabriel is 418 passing yards from passing Timmy Chang for No. 2 all time. Iapeni Laloulu (Farrington) started at center and the offensive line kept Gabriel from being sacked for the fourth straight contest.

>> Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters (Kahuku), New Mexico: Carried the ball nine times for 69 yards and a touchdown in a 52-37 win over Air Force, adding a reception for 6 yards. It was the running back’s first score since the 2022 New Mexico Bowl, when he was a quarterback at BYU.

>> John Sniffen (Kailua), Utah Tech: Had five tackles and half a sack in a 42-0 loss to Tarleton State. He already has 28 tackles in seven games this season, he had 15 stops in eight games all of last year.

>> Matt Sykes (Saint Louis), Rice: Juggled and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left to lift the Owls to a 29-27 win over Texas-San Antonio. Sykes was in the hospital with an illness for three days during the week but caught seven passes for 85 yards and the game-winner, the third straight week he established a career high in yards. Running back Dean Connors (Hawaii Prep) was bottled up on the ground with 27 yards on nine carries and a touchdown but caught five passes for 109 yards and another score for his first career 100-yard receiving game.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Sykes said on attheroost.com. “I don’t think I’ll ever have something like this again, to feel this great.”

DIVISION II FOOTBALL

>> Taison Fa’asuamanu (Waianae), West Liberty: Collected five tackles in a 67-20 loss to North Carolina-Pembroke. He is two tackles away from matching his season high of 34 last season.

>> Kainoa Jones (Konawaena), Western Oregon: Punched in three rushing touchdowns on 94 yards in a 49-20 win over Eastern New Mexico, adding 153 yards passing and another score. He has accounted for 13 touchdowns in 24 career games. Malcolm Liufau (Punahou) led the defensive effort with 10 tackles, one of them for a loss, and a forced fumble.

>> Isaiah Padello (Mililani), Missouri Southern: Had two catches for 10 yards, but one of them was his first career touchdown in a 49-30 loss to Emporia State.

>> Royce Pao (Kahuku), Western Colorado: Scored his fifth touchdown of the season in a 35-14 win over Black Hills State. Twenty of his 25 yards came on the score, he had five carries to lower his season average to 6.4 yards per attempt.

>> Logan Rouse (Aiea), Minot State: Had six tackles in a 20-6 loss to Augustana (S.D.) — twice as many stops as he had in four games before that. Nalu Cordeiro (Campbell) had four tackles in the loss.

DIVISION III FOOTBALL

>> Lawa Ah Yat (Damien) and Kapala Pilialoha (Kamehameha), George Fox: Started on the offensive line in a 40-14 victory over Puget Sound, helping the offense roll up 455 yards and allowing only one sack.

>> Brody Bantolina (‘Iolani), Pacific: Ran for 123 yards with a touchdown in a 34-18 loss to Pacific Lutheran. Josiah Chaffin (Farrington) led the receivers with 10 catches for 114 yards and Rylan Ma’ae (Kapolei) paced the defense with eight tackles and a sack. Pacific’s top three tacklers were all from Hawaii, with Alvin Tanioka (Kaimuki) collecting seven and Kainoa Mizukami (Roosevelt) getting six.

>> Kekama Cosma (Saint Louis), Lewis &Clark: Put up eight tackles, seven of them solo, in a 47-14 loss to Linfield. He had only seven tackles in four games before that.

>> Kalen Davis-White (Hilo), Pacific Lutheran: Led the way with 10 tackles in a 34-18 win over Pacific, aided by five tackles from Colby Rhinelander (Saint Louis). Darius Chaffin (Farrington) paced the offense with 150 yards passing and 73 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Lutes had 13 players from Hawaii on the field and Pacific had 22.

>> Jacob Gaudi (‘Iolani), Chapman: Had eight tackles and his third interception in as many games in a 41-13 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. He nearly had a pick-6 for his first career touchdown but was stopped a yard short.

>> Blaze Holani (Saint Louis), Linfield: Led the Wildcats with seven tackles, two of them for losses, in a 47-14 win over Linfield. Colby Kalaukoa (Kamehameha) was right behind him with six stops. Bailey Lee (Kamehameha) started at left guard and the offense rolled up 536 total yards, 190 of them on the ground.

>> Asher Matsui (‘Iolani), Puget Sound: Led the way with nine tackles, seven of them solo, in a 40-14 loss to George Fox. Matagi Lilo (Saint Louis) added five tackles.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Jannie Blake (Kahuku), Eastern Washington: Dished out a career-high 33 assists with 11 digs in a 3-2 win over Montana State. She nearly had her second straight double-double two nights later, with 18 assists and nine digs in a sweep of Montana.

>> Falanika Danielson (Mililani), New Mexico: Dug up 22 shots in a 3-1 loss to Nevada two days after unleashing three aces but getting only five digs in a 3-1 loss to Utah State.

>> Reese Diersbock (Le Jardin), California-Davis: Put down 12 kills on 38 swings in a 3-1 win over Hawaii, her first trip back home for a match and the first time the Aggies left the islands with a victory. She has played every set of every match in her sophomore year and has never missed a match in her career.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri-Kansas City: Had a double-double with 15 kills and 16 digs in a 3-2 loss to North Dakota State and then buried 18 kills in a 3-1 loss to Oral Roberts. She has 12 or more kills in seven straight matches, but the Roos have won just one of them.

>> Malu Garcia (Moanalua), Iowa: Had 20 kills in a 3-1 loss to Purdue, the first time in her career she has reached that threshold in a match. She also added six blocks and seven digs. She leads the program with 179 kills this season.

>> Taina Kaauwai (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Portland: Tied a program record with 12 blocks in a sweep of Santa Clara, the previous record in a sweep was eight. Maui Robins (Kamehameha) had 16 kills with nine digs in a 3-1 loss to San Francisco and then had 11 kills and nine digs in the sweep of Santa Clara.

>> Devin Kahahawai (Kamehameha), Texas: Had nine kills and six blocks and five digs in a sweep of Kentucky, hitting .353 in the process. She is hitting .308 this season, one of four Longhorns hitting over .300.

>> Leilani-Kai Giusta (Moanalua), Quinnipiac: Pounded down 12 kills in a sweep of Manhattan and 11 in a sweep of Iona to run her streak of double figures in kills to nine.

>> Emma Lilo (Kamehameha), Oregon State: Dished out 41 assists and had a career-high five aces in a 3-2 win over West Coast Conference leader San Francisco. She has double figures in assists in all 15 matches in her freshman season. Alexis Rodriguez (Mililani) enjoyed 10 digs for the first time in her career and had seven kills.

>> Aysia Miller (Mililani), Maryland-Baltimore County: Had 20 digs in a 3-2 loss to Bryant and buried her first kill of the season on her first attack since last year, when she moved from setter to libero.

>> Megan Nishimura (‘Iolani), Pacific: Earned a rare start on senior night and found her old form with 13 digs in a sweep of Gonzaga. She had a total of nine in her previous nine matches and hadn’t been in double figures since the end of last season. She also got her first kill of the season.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Wore the name Apelila on the back of her jersey in honor of her mother in the school’s Pink Match for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, digging up a match-high 14 shots in a sweep of Boston College.

>> Bryanne Soares (Kamehameha), Loyola Maryland: Dished out 28 assists and had 10 digs in a 3-1 loss to Colgate, but her string of six straight double-doubles ended the next night with 12 assists and eight digs in a sweep at the hands of Bucknell.

>> Lulu Uluave (Punahou), Brigham Young: Tied a career high with 18 digs in a 3-2 loss to Texas Christian two days after registering 15 in a sweep of Baylor. The freshman leads the team with 174 digs, more than 30 more than anyone else.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Zach Aderinto (Kealakehe), Pacific: Earned his third shutout of the season with a 3-0 win over Lewis &Clark, making six saves and running his record to 6-6-1 after going 7-18-11 in his first two years.

>> Isaiah Easley (Makua Lani), San Francisco: Had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over Gonzaga, with his game-winning score coming in the 87th minute. He has three goals and two assists in five matches since rejoining the starting lineup. He was awarded the West Coast Conference’s Player of the Week award for the second time in three weeks.

>> Declan Horio (Punahou), UC Davis: Scored in the 28th minute for his second goal of the season in a 2-2 draw with Cal State Northridge, giving the Aggies their first points in conference play. He started the next match, a 2-1 win over Cal State Fullerton, but missed his only shot on goal.

>> Andrew Lovell (Punahou), Cal Baptist: Buried his only shot in a 2-2 draw with Nevada-Las Vegas, scoring in the 10th minute of his first start in nearly two weeks. He started the next match, a 2-1 loss to San Diego State, but missed both of his shots on goal.

>> Quinn Sellers (Punahou), UC San Diego: Scored the game-winning goal in the 16th minute of a 1-0 win over Cal State Northridge, the program’s first victory over the Matadors. He later had two assists in a 2-0 win over Sacramento State on a couple of deft passes to give him six points this season. Jonah Kawamura (‘Iolani) played midfield in both matches, he has not missed a minute this season with 90 minutes in all 13 matches.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Caly Ah Soon (Kamehameha), Nevada: Registered her second assist of the season in a 5-0 win over Colorado College. The Wolf Pack have won three matches in a row with Ah Soon in the midfield, allowing only one goal.

>> Caiya Hanks (Konawaena), Wake Forest: Scored her sixth goal of the season in a 4-1 win over defending national champion Florida State, the 13th of her career in 52 matches.

>> Taylor Howard (Mililani), Lamar: The keeper had the first shutout of her career, making five saves in a scoreless draw with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. She started against McNeese State three days later and earned her first victory, getting six saves in a 2-1 victory.

>> Ali Fuamatu-Maafala (Mililani) and Candace Ching (Punahou), Sacramento State: They each had an assist in a 3-0 win over Weber State, the first assist of Ching’s career and Fuamatu-Maafala’s second. Along with defenders Jordan Lau (Punahou) and Shaunee Egloria (Mililani), the team earned its first shutout in five matches.

>> Kaycee Manding (Waipahu), South Dakota State: Notched her second assist of the season in a 1-1 draw with South Dakota. The defender has not missed a minute in the past nine matches and the Jackrabbits have not allowed multiple goals in their past five matches.

>> Kayla Sato (Mililani), Utah State: Registered an assist in a 5-1 win over San Diego State, her second helper in as many matches after going five matches without one.

>> Shayla Sugai (Aiea), San Jose State: The netminder earned the first shutout of the season in a scoreless draw against Wyoming but is still searching for her first victory in more than a year. She has allowed six goals and made 26 saves in her past five matches, but the Spartans have lost three of them, totaling only one goal.

>> Kailee Wilson (Mililani), Seattle: Scored game-winning goals in successive matches, a 2-1 win over Utah Tech and a 1-0 victory over Tarleton State. Her goal against the TexAnns came in the 86th minute on a rebound of her own shot. Jourdyn Curran (Campbell) had an assist in the win over the Trailblazers, her team-leading fourth of the season.

>> Ali Yoshida (‘Iolani), Colorado State: Earned her second assist of the season in a 3-2 win over Fresno State while playing 22 minutes but has only played 12 minutes in two matches since. The Rams are 5-2-3 when she is on the pitch.