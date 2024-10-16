Hawaii Grown notebook: Former prep stars shine on the field, the pitch, the court
DANNY WILD / IMAGN IMAGES / SEPT. 21
Despite being in a hospital for three days prior to the game, Rice Owls wide receiver Matt Sykes of Saint Louis caught the game-winning TD with four seconds left against Texas-San Antonio.
CRAIG STROBECK / IMAGN IMAGES
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Mililani ran for a touchdown in Saturday’s 32-31 win over Ohio State in Eugene, Ore. His 27-yard scoring run gave the Ducks a 29-28 lead in the fourth quarter.