Hawaii to join the Mountain West full-time and won’t pay subsidies
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii men’s volleyball players celebrated on April 18. The Mountain West Conference does not sponsor beach volleyball, men’s volleyball, men’s swimming and diving and women’s water polo.
JAMM AQUINO / 2023
“At the end of the day, as we looked at all of our options, we believe the Mountain West Conference is the best place for all of our sports to be,” Hawaii athletic director Craig Angelos said. “One, it brings stability to our program as a full-fledged member of a FBS conference and two, I think it will strengthen our financial picture.”
JAMM AQUINO / 2021
UH’s Ching Field with the athletics department and the Stan Sheriff Center in the background. Currently, UH is a member of the MWC in football only. Nearly all of its other sports have competed in the Big West Conference since 2012.
DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER
Hawaii head coach Laura Beeman talks to her team on March 15. Beeman, who has guided the Rainbow Wahine to three straight postseason appearances and two of the past three Big West championships, said her concern was having the necessary sports budget to compete at the Mountain West level.