The “crowd” was loud for most of the Hawaii football team’s two-hour practice on Tuesday.

Ahead of Washington State’s homecoming game on Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors pumped up the volume of a recording of crowd noise during drills and scrimmage-like sessions.

“Whenever you go into an environment like that, you prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” UH coach Timmy Chang said of the Cougars’ first game at Gesa Field since Sept. 20. “The things we’re preparing for is the silent count and those type of things. Other than that, the game’s the same.”

Middle linebacker Logan Taylor, the Warriors’ high-decibel leader, said: “We’re not going to worry about the noise. We’ve got a great communication system. Man, we’re going to block it out. I’m glad we’re preparing for that. At the end of the day, there’s going to be noise. But that won’t be a problem for us.”

The Warriors also worked on their contingency plans. The Warriors were without injured wideout Dekel Crowdus and cornerback Caleb Brown for last Saturday’s game against Boise State, In the first quarter of that 28-7 loss, safety Peter Manuma exited with an injury and defensive tackle Ezra Evaimalo was ejected for targeting. Later, slotback Pofele Ashlock left after being struck on the helmet. Results were negative for medical tests on Manuma. Ashlock will be on the 74-player travel roster for the trip to Pullman, Wash.

Meki Pei replaced Manuma at safety. Dion Washington, who subbed for Evaimalo, had two tackles for loss, including a sack. On the last series, Carlito Capanang Jr. and Tama Uiliata alternated at slot receiver.

“That’s football,” Taylor said of the reserve system. “That’s the whole reason everyone comes to practice every day. If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready. … Everybody is practicing for that very reason. The next guy is going to step up. There can’t be a falloff. Guys have been practicing all year for this moment. We have guys who have not touched the field who are ready to touch the field. We’re ready for whatever happens.”

Acknowledging that several of this year’s 52 penalties are rooted in emotional reactions, the emphasis was on single-minded focus during practice. The Warriors are 129th among 133 FBS teams in penalties per game (9.00) and 12th in penalty yards assessed (83.83). Safety Justin Sinclair, who has not committed a penalty in 214 snaps, said the key is not to engage in verbal spats with opposing players.

“We’ve got to keep working on our focus,” Sinclair said. “Our mindset should be coming here and having the best damn practice. If it’s on something else, that’s when we have problems. However you wake up, whatever you’re focusing on every single day, that’s going to translate to Saturday.”

Taylor, who has not been penalized in 201 plays, implored teammates to play with restrained enthusiasm.

“It’s a discipline knowing you cannot be emotionally hijacked because it affects your brother next to you,” Taylor said. “We prepare. We understand the game. The moment you get emotionally hijacked, the moment you get out of control, that’s when you start hurting the team. You can play with a high intensity and a passion and still be under control. That’s what’s actually required and expected. A good teammate is not swayed by emotions. He can be the same guy regardless of any situation. To be able to do that, to do it for the guy next to you, that’s all it takes.”