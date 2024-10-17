Letter: Hawaiian Air changing for worse after merger

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

We have heard a lot of happy talk about the merger of Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines. Now that all approvals have been secured, the changes are coming fast and furious.

Airfares seem to be going up on all routes, especially popular routes like Las Vegas, and seat availability appears substantially reduced. Alaska Airlines is a mediocre airline that does not care about passengers like Hawaiian.

Hawaiian Airlines is gone, never to return, and the people of Hawaii are the losers. Where is the golden parachute for the people of Hawaii?

Clive Cabral

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter