Letter: Isle same-sex marriage rights must be enshrined

The general election is upon us. The League of Women Voters of Honolulu encourages all voting-age citizens to participate in our democracy and vote.

The ballot does not just contain those running for public office; there are constitutional and county charter amendments, affecting the fundamental operations of our state and local governments. Yes, your vote matters.

Of particular importance to the League is a constitutional amendment question repealing the Legislature’s authority to reserve marriage to opposite-sex couples. The League urges you to vote “yes” on this question. In Hawaii, we cannot enshrine in our state Constitution language permitting the Legislature to discriminate against a particular group. The League is a longtime champion of civil rights and recognizes that a discriminatory provision does not belong in our state Constitution.

Vote “yes” on constitutional amendment Question No. 1. Do not leave it blank, which will make it harder to pass.

Amy Monk

President, League of Women Voters of Honolulu

