Letter: Why vote for candidates who don’t seem to care?

I saw in the paper recently the candidates for all the positions up for election in November. My representative has a Republican opponent I have never heard and know nothing about. Why would someone waste the ink to have his name placed on the ballot and not campaign? Is he so arrogant that having his name on the ballot is going get him elected?

Vice President Kamala Harris has a campaign ad on TV that is letting people know she’s a candidate. Have you seen one campaign ad from Donald Trump? Perhaps he doesn’t care about the people in Hawaii. And I need to ask the Republicans in Hawaii who are thinking of voting for Trump: If he doesn’t care about you, why should you care about him? Come on. I hope all Republicans aren’t like Trump and the guy whom I don’t know.

Clifford Murakami

Kailua

