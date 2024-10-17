Kokua Line: What does breach notice mean?

Question: I received mail from an apparent health care company called Change advising me of a data breach. But I’ve never used this company and my health care is under a different company. Have you heard of any data breach involving a company called Change?

Answer: Yes. Change Healthcare, whose electronic payment networks handle about 1 in 3 U.S. patient records, suffered a cyberattack in February that exposed a vast amount of patient data. Many affected patients have never heard of the health care technology company, unaware that it may process their prescriptions, medical or dental bills, or health insurance claims.

As Kokua Line reported in July (https://808ne.ws/KL71624), Change Healthcare, a subsidiary of United HealthGroup, said it might never be able to directly notify all patients whose records were exposed, but it is mailing letters on a rolling basis to those for whom it has sufficient address information; you may be among them. You may wish to verify that the letter you received is genuine, and not a scam capitalizing on the situation. You should be able to do so by checking changecybersupport.com or by calling 1-866-262-5342, to ensure that the letter conforms with what Change Healthcare is telling consumers online or over the phone.

The company offers two years of free credit monitoring and identity protection to consumers who believe their records were accessed; a person doesn’t need to get a letter from Change Healthcare to be eligible.

Q: Does Hawaii still have same-day voter registration, or did that end when we switched to vote by mail?

A: Hawaii still offers same-day registration at voter service centers. On Oahu, two of the four voter service centers — at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale — will be open Nov. 5, the official Election Day, according to the state Office of Elections’ website. Those locations are scheduled to open Tuesday. For more information, go to elections.hawaii.gov.

Q: With more competition now on shipping, will the U.S. Postal Service still hire for the Christmas rush? In the past, this has been a good short-term job.

A: Yes, but there will be fewer seasonal jobs this year. Systemwide, the Postal Service plans to hire 7,500 seasonal staff for the 2024 holiday season, down from 10,000 in 2023, according to a news release. The agency cited a “stabilized workforce and improved operating processes” for the reduced need. To learn about full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs with the Postal Service, go to about.usps.com/careers.

Q: Please share that not everyone thinks it’s a good idea for students to share a class pet. I had no idea this could be controversial and ended up embarrassed. In the old days we always had one, like a lizard, guinea pig, hamster or turtle. It was fun.

A: There are diverse opinions on this tradition, which does continue in some classrooms. Careful consideration is needed for the health and safety of the animal as well as of students, faculty and staff. One authority, the Hawaiian Humane Society, says it “only supports housing animals in the classroom if the animals have owners committed to their proper and life-long care.”

Auwe

I will not patronize restaurants that program a tip amount based on the subtotal including tax, charge a “kitchen appreciation tip,” or a service fee to recruit and retain qualified employees, charge a “tablet order fee,” or for supplies, etc. The fees are getting out of control. Customers can only take so much. — A reader

Mahalo

I’d like to convey my heartfelt thanks to the lovely young lady who helped me load up my cart with heavy boxes of goods. She lifted them up with such ease! She even came back with a case of toilet paper for which I had been searching. She is a blessing! May God bless her greatly. — Thankful grandma

