Regents meet privately with 2 finalists for University of Hawaii president
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
University of Hawaii President David Lassner attended Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of Regents, which is considering two finalists to replace him.
COURTESY PHOTO
One of of two finalists for the next University of Hawaii system president, Wendy Hensel, answers questions during a public forum at UH-Hilo on Sept. 24.
COURTESY PHOTO
Julian Vasquez Heilig, one of the two finalists for president of the University of Hawaii 10-campus system, answers questions during a moderated public forum at the UH-Hilo Performing Arts Center on Oct. 1.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The University of Hawaii Board of Regents listened to public testimony Wednesday during a meeting at Bachman Hall.